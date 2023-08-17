IQE (LON:IQE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.16 ($0.23), with a volume of 1222760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.86 ($0.24).

IQE Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.32.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

