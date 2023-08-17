Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 5.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 785,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,131,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

