Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.