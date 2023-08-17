Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.00

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21), with a volume of 97711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.17).

Transense Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £15.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,464.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

