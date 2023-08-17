Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.1 days.

DOCMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 175 ($2.22) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

