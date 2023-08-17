PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.90

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 23.36 ($0.30), with a volume of 379755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

PHSC Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

PHSC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.50. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

