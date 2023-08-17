Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.45.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 212.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
