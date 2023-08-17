Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 212.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

