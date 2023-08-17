Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 318,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

