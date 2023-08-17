HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 2,353.87 ($29.86), with a volume of 132357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,345 ($29.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 125.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,216.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,615.38 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Edmond Warner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($27.39) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($136,940.25). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

