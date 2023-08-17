Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.91. 87,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 482,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

CABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $259,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $554,730 over the last 90 days. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

