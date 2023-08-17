Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 374544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.92).
SBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 93 ($1.18) to GBX 153 ($1.94) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
