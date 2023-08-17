Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Posts Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTREGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter. Fortrea updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

