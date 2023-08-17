Pamela Esposito Sells 1,400 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Esposito sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $431,600.00.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on REPL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Replimune Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after acquiring an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,016,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 620,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.