Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.15-$3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.