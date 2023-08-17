Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 3.4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.63. 51,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 379,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Inhibrx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

