IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Posts Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.15. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

