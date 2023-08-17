Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

