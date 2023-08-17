ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.31 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

