Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPN opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

