Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $123.64 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

