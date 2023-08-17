Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

EA opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

