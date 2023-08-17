Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,292 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $77,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $260,507.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

