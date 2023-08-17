Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,195 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $82,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $395,514,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.