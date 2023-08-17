Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Buys $75,350.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

APLE stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $37,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

