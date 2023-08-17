Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Buys $75,350.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.4 %
APLE stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.
