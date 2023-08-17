Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 16,626 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,626 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in PG&E by 1,152.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

