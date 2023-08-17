CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

CSX stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

