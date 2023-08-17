Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,682 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Chewy worth $35,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after buying an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 236.17 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

