Banco Santander S.A. Buys 5,838 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RIO opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

