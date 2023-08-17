California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.8 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.