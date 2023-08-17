Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $148.79.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

