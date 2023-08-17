Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PNW opened at $77.31 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

