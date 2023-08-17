Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,354 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 361.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

