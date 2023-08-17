Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Thomas A. Stith III Sells 225 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.6 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $407.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.57.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

