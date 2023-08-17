Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) VP Sells $90,356.84 in Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Interface Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Interface had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.35%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in Interface by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,010,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Interface by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interface by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

