Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 455,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Tapestry worth $103,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

