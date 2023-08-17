California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.31 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.