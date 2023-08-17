Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,808,592 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25,763.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $108,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,599,000 after buying an additional 213,129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $298,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

