Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Jacobs Solutions worth $103,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after acquiring an additional 247,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,433 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $135.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

