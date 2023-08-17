Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote Sells 6,000 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradata

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 67,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.