California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,049 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Hasbro worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

