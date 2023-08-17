Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 12,901 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.5 %

SAM stock opened at $367.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.57. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

