Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $4,498,000.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04.

DBX stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

