Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $4,498,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.9 %

DBX stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

