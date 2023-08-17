Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $14,925,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00.

Roblox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. State Street Corp increased its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Roblox by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,174,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.