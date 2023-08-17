TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $42.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,787,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 426,298 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

