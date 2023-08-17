Lilly & Co Eli Acquires 1,718,493 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 1,718,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $25,639,915.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.

