Nikhil Lalwani Sells 56,666 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $3,272,461.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at $20,408,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nikhil Lalwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $710,086.08.

ANIP stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

