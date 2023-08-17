Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Target Price at $192.43

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $182.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.66. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

