Reviewing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 4.35% -163.46% 7.12% Nutex Health -225.91% -31.81% -8.64%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.33 -$10.97 million $0.84 12.73 Nutex Health $219.29 million 1.00 -$424.78 million ($0.69) -0.48

This table compares Steel Connect and Nutex Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Steel Connect and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nutex Health has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

Nutex Health beats Steel Connect on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company also provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. The company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

