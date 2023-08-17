Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) vs. Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Financial Analysis

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) and Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Canadian Tire pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nitori pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Canadian Tire pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nitori pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Tire and Nitori’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A Nitori N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

26.7% of Canadian Tire shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Tire and Nitori, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Tire 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nitori 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Tire currently has a consensus target price of $196.71, suggesting a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Canadian Tire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Tire is more favorable than Nitori.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Tire and Nitori’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A $7.48 15.66 Nitori $7.28 billion 1.68 $870.52 million $0.70 15.43

Nitori has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Tire. Nitori is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Tire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Tire beats Nitori on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods. It also retails Christmas trees, lights and decor, Halloween décor and costumes, yard care and maintenance, and snow removal equipment; patio furniture, barbeques, pools, trampolines, outdoor power equipment and tools, plants and gardening supplies; backyard amusement, pool fun, and toys and games; gasoline; sporting goods and active wear; casual and industrial apparel and footwear; and outerwear, base-layer, and workwear. This segment offers its products under the Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, Mark's, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, Petroleum, and SportChek brand names. This segment also participates in loyalty programs, as well as sells its products online. The CT REIT segment operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust that holds a portfolio of 373 properties comprising Canadian Tire stores, Canadian Tire anchored retail developments, industrial properties, a mixed-use commercial property, and development properties. The Financial Services segment provides financial and other ancillary products and services, including consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits; and savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nitori

(Get Free Report)

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the real estate leasing; advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.