Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

NYSE EXP opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average is $160.16. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after buying an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

